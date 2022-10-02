Man accused of slashing hundreds of tires arrested in Alameda

article

Alameda police say they have arrested a man accused of slashing hundreds of tires.

Police say they responded to a call on September 30 in the 1600 block of Webster St. and found damage to multiple cars including slashed tires and scratched paint.

As police continued their investigation throughout the night they found over 100 cars in the area with damage. The say notes had been left on some cars for the owners.

Officials used surveillance video to track down and arrest a 25-year-old Alameda man for the crimes.

The Alameda Police Department is asking anyone whose vehicle may have been vandalized between 8:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Sept. 30 to email Officer Green at jgreen@alamedaca.gov.

