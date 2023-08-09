Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after argument leads to alleged stabbing on SF's Market Street

By Spencer Otte
Published 
San Francisco
Bay City News
article

Still image of video from the crime scene taken from the Citizen app. 

SAN FRANCISCO - An arrest was made in connection with an argument that escalated into a stabbing Monday in San Francisco near the Montgomery Street BART station, police said.   

San Francisco police responded to the scene near the 600 block of Market St. just after 4 p.m.   

Police said that two men had a verbal argument that ended in one man drawing a knife and stabbing the other.   

Related

Man stabbed Monday afternoon in downtown San Francisco, suspect flees
article

Man stabbed Monday afternoon in downtown San Francisco, suspect flees

A man is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed Monday in downtown San Francisco. 

After speaking with witnesses, police arrested a suspect, 29-year-old Nathaniel Jimenez Escobar, around the intersection of Mission and Third Streets.   

Sanchez was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.   

The victim received medical care on the scene was transferred to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.     

This case is still under investigation and police request that anyone with information contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.   