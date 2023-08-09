Man arrested after argument leads to alleged stabbing on SF's Market Street

article

An arrest was made in connection with an argument that escalated into a stabbing Monday in San Francisco near the Montgomery Street BART station, police said.

San Francisco police responded to the scene near the 600 block of Market St. just after 4 p.m.

Police said that two men had a verbal argument that ended in one man drawing a knife and stabbing the other.

After speaking with witnesses, police arrested a suspect, 29-year-old Nathaniel Jimenez Escobar, around the intersection of Mission and Third Streets.

Sanchez was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim received medical care on the scene was transferred to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

This case is still under investigation and police request that anyone with information contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.