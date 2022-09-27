Man arrested for alleged carjacking, robbing Oakley clerk at gunpoint

A man is in jail after carjacking and robbing an Oakley am/pm clerk at gunpoint, police said.

Johnathan Bordelon, of Concord, was arrested after he reportedly robbed the new am/pm on 2160 Laurel Road around 3:16 a.m. Sunday and fled the scene in a stolen black Honda.

Surveillance video supported the clerk's claim that all cash and cigarettes were taken during the robbery, according to officials.

The 26-year-old suspect fled in a black Honda, police said, and they were able to get the license plate number from the video.

Antioch police located the vehicle on Highway 4 and began chasing the Honda.

Bordelon allegedly lost control and crashed during the pursuit, leading to his arrest. During the arrest, guns and ammunition were recovered, police said.

As the investigation unfolded they figured out the Honda had been stolen in Antioch the previous day.

Bordelon was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then booked into jail.

The stolen car was returned to the owner, investigators said.