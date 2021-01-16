Man arrested in deadly Tara Hills shooting

article

Sheriff's deputies on Friday arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a San Francisco man earlier this week outside an apartment complex in the Tara Hills neighborhood of Contra Costa County.

Charles Johnson, 30, was found in a car with gunshot wounds after deputies responded to shots fired about 12:40 p.m. Sunday at a complex at San Pablo Avenue and Crestwood Drive. Johnson died at the scene.

Detectives identified 30-year-old Kenneth Lightfoot of Tara Hills as a suspect in the case.

Deputies on Friday afternoon responded to reports of shots fired at the same complex and detained a man who was later confirmed to be Lightfoot, the sheriff's office said.

Lightfoot was booked Friday night into the Martinez Jail on suspicion of homicide and illegal discharge of a firearm. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate and asks anyone with information on the incident to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. Tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave a voice message.