Petaluma man arrested for launching firework at neighbor's home

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The Brief The Petaluma Police Department issued a warning ahead of the city's July 4 fireworks display warning residents of the dangers of fireworks, and the potential opportunity for criminal behavior. Officers arrested a man who launched a firework at his neighbor's home and caused an estimated $1,000 damage. A second man was arrested for violating the terms of being released on his own recognizance, and possessing, among other contraband, an illegal M-150 firecracker.



Ahead of the city’s July 4 fireworks show, the Petaluma Police Department issued a warning to residents about the dangers of fireworks.

Officers recently arrested a man who launched a firework at his neighbor’s home, which caused an estimated $1,000 in fire damage.

Officers on June 28 were called to a home in the 1700 block of Colwood Drive, after receiving a report that a resident intentionally launched a mortar-style firework toward a neighboring home, following an ongoing dispute.

The suspect had, earlier in the day, allegedly threatened the victim.

The firework struck the victim’s roof and burned the area down to the insulation. The incident was captured on video that was later provided to investigators.

The suspect, 43-year-old Ben Shein was initially uncooperative with officers but later turned himself in. He was arrested and booked on multiple charges, including felony threats, felony arson, and felony vandalism.

Second arrest

Dig deeper:

Officers on June 29 arrested 55-year-old Santa Rosa resident Dan Flynn while conducting a proactive patrol along Lynch Creek Trail.

Flynn was not complying with his own release recognizance terms, and during a subsequent search, officers located brass knuckles, an illegal M-150 firecracker, and oxycodone.

Flynn was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges including possession of brass knuckles, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a destructive device/firework, and violation of release conditions.