Man barricades himself in San Jose's Hyde Park following earlier shooting
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Thursday morning were negotiating with a barricaded person in the Hyde Park neighborhood, evacuating homes nearby.
The standoff comes nearly 11 hours after a shooting near North Fourth and East Hedding streets.
In that 8 p.m. Wednesday shooting, one man was critically injured, and police are not saying if they know what led up to that shooting.
It's unclear if the two events are related.