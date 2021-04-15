Expand / Collapse search

Man barricades himself in San Jose's Hyde Park following earlier shooting

By Jorge Bustos
San Jose
A man had barricaded himself inside a San Jose home.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Thursday morning were negotiating with a barricaded person in the Hyde Park neighborhood, evacuating homes nearby.

The standoff comes nearly 11 hours after a shooting near North Fourth and East Hedding streets.

In that 8 p.m. Wednesday shooting, one man was critically injured,  and police are not saying if they know what led up to that shooting.

It's unclear if the two events are related. 