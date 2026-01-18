Man beaten, robbed by group of juveniles at SF’s Fisherman’s Wharf

article

The Brief San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just before 2:50 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Beach Street after receiving reports that "multiple juveniles had battered and robbed a victim." Officers found the victim at the scene being treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been arrested, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.



A man was robbed and beaten by a group of juvenile suspects at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf on Saturday afternoon, and police are searching for the culprits.

What we know:

San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just before 2:50 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Beach Street, near San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park, after receiving reports that "multiple juveniles had battered and robbed a victim," the department told KTVU

Officers found the victim at the scene being treated by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim observed multiple juveniles on bicycles and attempted to advise them to slow down," the SFPD said." One suspect then battered the victim, which led to a verbal confrontation between the victim and juveniles. The verbal confrontation turned physical as the suspects began to batter the victim who attempted to flee."

Police said the group chased after the man when he fled, and at least one of them stole a bag from him. The SFPD said the man "attempted to retrieve" the bag, and video from the scene appears to show one of the suspects throwing the bag into the street, where the victim follows and collapses.

The SFPD said the group of suspects fled the scene "after being confronted by bystanders."

What you can do:

No suspects have been arrested, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.