The man behind the viral BART Thanksgiving dinner

The Brief BART riders were treated to a full Thanksgiving feast on the train. A man identified as "Bay Area TV Man" hosted the event. He acknowledged it was "awkward" at first, but then people enjoyed themselves.



BART riders did double takes Thursday morning when a full Thanksgiving feast appeared inside a train car, complete with a table, decorations and holiday dishes.

A Bay Area content creator who goes by "Bay Area TV Man" shared video on Instagram showing himself — dressed in black clothing and a mask — setting up the spread as surprised commuters looked on. Soon, he and several friends were serving food and drinks to strangers riding the train.

As of Friday, his post had more than a quarter million likes.

"It was a little awkward at first," he told KTVU on Thursday with the caveat that he wants to remain anonymous. "It really took one person to take a plate. Once we put on some music, people started dancing, popped some apple cider — it was a great moment to see."

Bay Area TV Man hosted a Thanksgiving dinner on BART. Nov. 27, 2025

The rolling celebration traveled from West Oakland to Daly City, then out to Dublin before returning to West Oakland.

He told KTVU that he was inspired to create a community moment on BART – which he described as a Bay Area iconic symbol.

He and two friends set up a table, and brought in some turkey, chicken, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and egg rolls to share with BART riders.

"It was confusing," he said, adding that he knows people don't want to take food from strangers and that his mask might also "creep some people out."

But all it took was one BART rider to snag an egg roll and walk off the train to prompt others to partake.

Bay Area TV Man said he played fun music to get the vibe going as well. His video shows people laughing, dancing and eating food.

He said he hopes to host more food giveaways and community-focused events and emphasized that the Thanksgiving feast wasn’t designed for online attention, but to share a positive moment with fellow BART riders.

He said the effort was self-funded, but hopes people will feel inspired to donate in the future.

As for why go incognito?

"I wear the mask and stay anonymous because Bay Area TV Man is meant to represent the whole Bay," he said. "Anyone can show love and give back. I want the focus to stay on the community and the positive impact, not on me as a person."

He added: "My goal is to inspire people to look out for each other and bring more positivity to the Bay. The mask is a reminder that you do not need a title or a face to make a difference. What matters is the heart behind the action."