Man busted with trailer full of nitrous oxide near Golden Gate Park

A Philadelphia man was arrested near Golden Gate Park on Saturday after police allegedly found him in a trailer with several tanks of nitrous oxide.

San Francisco Police Department officers on patrol near the park around 11 p.m. on Saturday found an open trailer near the area of Fulton Street and 35th Avenue, on the northern side of the park near Spreckels Lake, according to a department statement.

As officers approached the trailer and a man who was inside, they saw numerous tanks "filled with suspected nitrous oxide" within.

Officers ultimately seized about 100 metal tanks and several balloons from the scene. The trailer was also towed as evidence.

The SFPD arrested the man in the trailer, who was later identified as 32-year-old Thomas Siderio of Philadelphia. He was booked into jail on suspicion of distributing nitrous oxide and possessing nitrous oxide "with intent to ingest for toxication," police said.

The SFPD said officers will continue to patrol all areas of Golden Gate Park and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Dead & Company is playing a trio of concerts in the park this weekend in honor of the 60th anniversary of The Grateful Dead.