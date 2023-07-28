Oakland NAACP blasts local leaders, calls for state of emergency due to crime

The Oakland NAACP has called on city leaders to declare a state of emergency due to rising crime, calling the situation a "crisis," and has urged residents across the city to speak out against it.

The group, alongside Bishop Bob Jackson of the Acts Full Gospel Church, issued the statement on Thursday, blasting both city and county officials, as well as social justice movements.

"Failed leadership, including the movement to defund the police, our District Attorney’s unwillingness to charge and prosecute people who murder and commit life threatening serious crimes, and the proliferation of anti-police rhetoric have created a heyday for Oakland criminals," the letter states.

SEE ALSO:

It goes on to say residents are afraid to leave their homes, to go to work, or enjoy recreational activities throughout the City of Oakland. It highlights a number of recent high profile incidents in which women were targeted by " young mobs ," residents of Asian descent were robbed in Chinatown , street vendors being robbed , and even news crews having their cameras stolen.

"African Americans are disproportionately hit the hardest by crime in East Oakland and other parts of the city," the letter states. "But residents from all parts of the city report that they do not feel safe."

The letter’s release came on the same day when dozens of Oakland residents packed a community meeting on public safety and demanded Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price and members of the Oakland Police Department do something to address what many see as out-of-control crime.

Related article

The letter from the NAACP added that rising crime has contributed to people moving out of the city and the shuttering of many businesses.

The NAACP and Bishop Jackson call for more police officers being hired, quality education and mentorship for Oakland’s youth, and reinvestment in blue collar jobs.

"Oakland should focus on creating skilled industrial and logistics jobs that pay family sustaining wages, and vocational training so Oakland residents can perform those jobs," the letter states. "Unfortunately, progressive policies and failed leadership have chased away or delayed significant blue collar job development in the city, the Port of Oakland, and the former Army Base. That must change!"

The letter finishes by urging members of the Black community to speak out and demand change to improve public safety across Oakland. It also calls for White, Asian and Latino residents to speak out "and stop allowing themselves to be shamed into silence."

"There is nothing compassionate or progressive about allowing criminal behavior to fester and rob Oakland residents of their basic rights to public safety," the letter states. "It is not racist or unkind to want to be safe from crime."

Read the full statement from the NAACP below: