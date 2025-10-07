Man charged with murder for killing teen suspected of car break-in in West Oakland

KTVU has learned new details about a homicide in West Oakland where a teenage boy was killed in front of the suspect's home on Oct. 2.

The suspect's parents said it was self-defense against people who were breaking into cars and had fired shots that struck their home and a vehicle. But the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged Dante Floyd with murder.

His family and friends describe him as a good man who was simply protecting himself and the community. They said their neighborhood is constantly dealing with property crimes and violence.

Floyd is now behind bars, suspected of killing the 17-year-old boy. According to court documents, the incident occurred last Thursday shortly before 4:45 a.m.

Floyd is accused of shooting the minor in the back after he saw the teen allegedly tampering with vehicles along with a second person.

"Normally, I'm right above that bullet," said Floyd's mother, Frankie Edwards, as she pointed to a bullet hole in her house.

She and her husband, Anthony Kimmins, Floyd's stepfather, said there was an exchange of gunfire between their son and the person they suspect were trying to break into vehicles on their block.

The parents showed KTVU bullet holes they said were left by shots fired by the teenager or the person he was with. One bullet struck the front of the home, another in the drain pipe on the side of the house, a third in a tire stack in their front yard, and a fourth hit the back of a family member's vehicle.

"He didn't take matters into his own hands. What do you do when somebody starts shooting at you?" said Edwards.

Floyd's parents said their 42-year-old son had previously been robbed at gunpoint and shot in the leg two years ago and that since then, he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

They say they were in the home at the time of the shooting along with a young grandchild and Floyd's brother, who is a quadraplegic.

"It's an accident of a guy trying to defend himself and his family," said Kimmins, Floyd's stepfather. But court documents said Floyd continued to fire shots as the teen and the person he was with, drove away.

Police said the teen was privately transported to the hospital where he died. Floyd was arrested later the same day.

KTVU reached out to District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson about this case.

"We know that people are concerned and fearful about violent crime in the community. But by no means is it acceptable to use violent force short of self-defense. We encourage the public to allow law enforcement to do their job," Dickson said.

"It hurts. It's mindless. We aren't people who are inviting violence into our community. It's coming here. Anybody pushed into corners is going to react," said neighbor Courtenay Bell.

Floyd is being held without bail at Santa Rita jail. His parents said he's the father of two daughters and that he is the backbone of his family. His next court date is a pretrial hearing scheduled for November 5th.

KTVU has reached out to the victim's family, but did not hear back before publishing.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU