Man charged in shootout with Oakland police near Manzanita Park

The Brief Aleem Spencer, 45, is facing several charges in connection with two August shootings. Police were called Sunday to the Reservoir Hills area after receiving multiple reports of a man threatening to kill a woman near the Manzanita Recreation Center. Spencer allegedly shot at police before fleeing into a neighborhood and setting fire to an abandoned house.



A 45-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly shot at Oakland police and fled into a surrounding neighborhood before allegedly setting fire to an abandoned house.

Charged in two shootings

What we know:

The Alameda County District Attorney's office on Wednesday announced it had charged Aleem Spencer with attempted murder, assault on a police officer and arson in connection with the Sunday confrontation.

Authorities also said Spencer is facing charges in connection with an unrelated August 1 shooting that left a person seriously injured. The man faces attempted murder and assault with a firearm charges in that shooting.

Shootout with OPD

The backstory:

Oakland police responded about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to the Reservoir Hills area after receiving multiple reports of a man threatening to kill a woman near the Manzanita Recreation Center.

Oakland Police Department Chief James Beere said the suspect – later identified as Spencer – immediately began shooting at officers who arrived at the scene, prompting the officers to return fire.

No one was injured in the shootout, but Spencer fled from police into the surrounding neighborhood, leading officers to establish a perimeter and issue a shelter-in-place order for residents as they searched the area.

Officers eventually found Spencer hiding in an abandoned house, though Beere said he began throwing incendiary devices – lit cans with flammable liquid – at police before he ultimately set fire to the house.

Authorities evacuated surrounding residences before moving in and arresting the suspect. Spencer suffered minor injuries in the fire, but no one else was reported injured.