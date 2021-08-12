Man charged with attempted murder in Oakland car attack

A man was charged Thursday with premeditated attempted murder and assault for allegedly hitting a man with his car after he was told to slow down in a residential neighborhood in the Oakland Hills.

Daniel Ethan Won, 19, of Oakland is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Oakland police say he deliberately aimed his Chevy Bolt at three people after they yelled at him to slow down while driving near Girvin and Aitken drives.

In cell-phone video taken by a witness, the driver then disappears around the corner.

"Did you get his license plate?" someone asks on the video.

But within moments, the driver returns

"He's coming back, careful!" a bystander yells just before Won aimed at Joseph Lax, even turning into the victim at the last second, police said.

"I feel worse actually, I have to call out of work now," Lax said Thursday.

Lax, a paramedic, said the impact fractured his tailbone.

"It's actually getting more bruised now, my injury," Lax said. It's kind of a tough area, too. I mean, it just hurts to sit, it hurts to sleep."

His girlfriend Allyson Amaral said, "He has like a bruised palm, I mean he fell pretty hard. He's pretty sore everywhere."

Amaral, who is pregnant, said she was almost got hit, as was her sister.

"We're obviously really relieved, we're really grateful that everyone was able to come through and help us find this guy," Amaral said.

Witnesses say the video actually showsthe third time the suspect tried to hit the victims. The victims say after they confronted him initially, he threatened to kill them.

Neighbors helped direct police to the suspect.

DMV records show that Won has a valid license and a clean driving record.

The Chevy Bolt is leased to his father, who declined to comment Thursday.