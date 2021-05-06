Man convicted of murder in death of Alameda County sheriff's explorer

A man was convicted of murder last week for killing an Alameda County sheriff's explorer in Oakland in 2016, prosecutors said.

Curtys Taylor of Oakland was convicted April 29 of first-degree murder in the slaying of 21-year-old San Leandro woman Karla Ramirez-Segoviano on Nov. 2, 2016, in the 7700 block of Krause Avenue.

Co-conspirator Laura Rodgers late last year pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing, prosecutors said.

Ramirez-Segoviano was found dead in a creek at the Arroyo Viejo Recreation Center in East Oakland just before noon Nov. 3.

Police said Ramirez-Segoviano was beaten, stabbed to death, and burned. She was a volunteer with the sheriff's explorer program, whose participants often go on to become law enforcement officers.

Ramirez-Segoviano had dreams of becoming a police officer, according to prosecutors.

Taylor and Rodgers were dating but Ramirez-Segoviano was Rodgers' former girlfriend, prosecutors said. Taylor assumed Rodgers' identity in text messages to lure her to Arroyo Viejo Park, according to prosecutors.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 2, Ramirez-Segoviano picked up Rodgers in her car and drove to the park.

Rodgers led Ramirez-Segoviano to the creek where Taylor stabbed her at least 36 times, poured gasoline on her body and set her on fire, prosecutors said.

Taylor and Rodgers, both 23 years old at the time and from Oakland, stole the victim's car and drove away, according to prosecutors.

Taylor and Rodgers will be sentenced together.