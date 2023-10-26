Man dies after leg was severed in Oakland hit-and-run collision

A hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle turned fatal Wednesday night in Oakland when a victim became trapped between two vehicles.

Oakland police said the collision happened just before 10:30 p.m. at High Street and International Boulevard, and when they arrived to the scene, they found a man whose leg was completely severed.

A stolen Kia Sorento SUV was speeding eastbound on International when it collided with a Pontiac Vibe, authorities said. The impact caused the Kia to collide into two parked vehicles on the south curb, pinning the victim between the cars.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luciano Carmona-Garcia of Hayward, according to the county sheriff's office. He died after being taken to a hospital.

The driver of the stolen Kia fled the scene, officials alleged.

The driver of the Pontiac also fled the scene and self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. Anyone with information should contact OPD at 510-777-8570.