Man dies of gunshot wound after fender bender with Sonoma sheriff’s deputy

A man who was injured with a gunshot wound died of his injuries after crashing his car into a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

The low-speed crash occurred about 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of West Napa Street and Riverside Drive, just south of Maxwell Farms Regional Park, according to the SCSO.

The deputy exited the cruiser and found the driver of the other vehicle was covered in blood and suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

A handgun was found on the man as the deputy was removing him from the car, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional deputies arrived on the scene and wrapped a tourniquet around the man’s leg. He was airlifted to a hospital, but he died of his wound.

What we don't know:

The man's name was not released.

SCSO Violent Crime Detectives are investigating the man’s death and said preliminary findings suggest the man’s death "was an isolated event, posing no ongoing threat to public safety."

However, authorities did not specify how the man was shot.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.