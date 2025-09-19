Man dies of gunshot wound in Oakland; shooter sought

article

A man died on Thursday after being injured in a shooting in Oakland earlier this month, and police are looking for his killer.

The Oakland Police Department learned just before midnight on Thursday that the man had died in a hospital due to his injuries. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The man was shot and injured on Sept. 8. OPD officers were called to the 1600 block of Third Avenue, near Lake Merritt, on reports of the shooting and found the man injured at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police did not provide a motive for or the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the man’s death was asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.