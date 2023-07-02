Expand / Collapse search

Man dies in Bayview District shooting

By Dan McMenamin
Published 
Bayview
Bay City News

SAN FRANCISCO - A male victim died in a shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District late Saturday night, a police spokesperson said.   

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to the area of Third Street and Kirkwood Avenue on a report of a shooting and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Kathryn Winters said.   

No arrest has been made in the case and San Francisco police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.     