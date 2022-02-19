Man driving Infiniti sedan dies in San Jose after driving into tree

San Jose police said a man driving a 2014 Infiniti sedan died Saturday morning after he drove into a tree.

The collision was reported just after 5:30 a.m. near southbound Almaden Expressway and Coleman Avenue.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said the driver, who has not been identified, was driving at a "high rate of speed" when the car veered off the road into the center median and finally, into a tree.

This is the 15th fatal car collision of 2022 and the 16th victim of the year, police said.

San Jose has seen an "unprecedented" number of traffic fatalities so far this year said city Transportation Department spokesman Colin Haney said.

"Speed and speeding is the number one identifiable factor behind these collisions" he said.

Haney added that San Jose is following a national trend of increased fatal accidents since COVID restrictions have subsided.

Anyone with information on this investigation should contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.S