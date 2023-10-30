Man ejected from car, dies after fleeing Contra Costa County deputies

A man died Monday after leading Contra Costa County deputies on a brief chase, losing the deputies and then crashing in a ravine, the sheriff's office announced.

Around 1:23 a.m. Monday, CCCSO deputies responded to a report of a stolen car near eastbound I-80 and Willow Avenue. Deputies located the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the suspect fled.

Deputies pursued the vehicles for a short amount of time, but stopped once they lost sight of the vehicle, officials said.

"Several minutes later, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle crash on Cummings Skyway. The solo car was then located in a ravine. The driver was ejected from the car and deceased on scene," authorities said, adding they are not releasing the driver's identity at this time.

The incident is being investigated by CCCSO officials and the Contra Costa County's District Attorney's office.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.