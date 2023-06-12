San Jose crash kills pedestrian

A pedestrian was killed on Monday in San Jose after getting hit by a car, according to police.

The crash took place at approximately 8:04 a.m. around McKee Road and Highway 680, near Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

A man was driving a 2008 red Lexus sedan westbound when the car hit a male pedestrian, according to San Jose police. The victim was crossing McKee Road outside marked crosswalks, police said.

Police say officers found the man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

This marks the 21st traffic death this year in San Jose.