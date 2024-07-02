Man fatally pushes woman, 74, into BART train: police

BART police arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman who he allegedly pushed into the path of an approaching train at the Powell Street station in San Francisco.

Trevor Belmont, a 49-year-old homeless man who is also known as Hoak Taing, is accused of pushing the 74-year-old woman in front of a Millbrae-bound train shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, according to BART.

The woman hit her head on the train and fell on the platform. She was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and later died as a result of her injuries. BART officials say the case is the first homicide on the train system this year.

Belmont was arrested at the station platform shortly after the alleged attack. He has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder and elder abuse, according to jail booking logs.