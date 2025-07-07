Man fatally shot at his own Fourth of July party in Oakland

article

A man was shot and killed at his own Fourth of July party in Oakland by a party-goer who wouldn't leave, according to the victim’s family.

Victim offered to let suspect sleep on his couch

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of 41st Street in North Oakland, police said.

The victim, Tim Conover, had hosted the gathering at his home and was seeing guests off — one of his final acts of hospitality before his life was cut short, according to a verified GoFundMe.

Family members said one party-goer wouldn’t leave, so Conover offered to let the man sleep on his couch.

Victim was shot with his own gun

What they're saying:

As Conover stepped outside to say goodbye to his other guests, the man allegedly found Conover’s gun, went outside, and shot him multiple times, the victim's family said.

Conover died at the scene.

The suspect, 40-year-old Dwane Stewart, was arrested on suspicion of murder around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

He remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail without bail, according to jail records.

Featured article

Conover is survived by his partner and their two children, according to the GoFundMe fundraiser set up to support his family.

"Tim, was an example of loving without conditions. His heart was full of love and gave to all he could. He would feed you, laugh with you and send you home with a happy heart," the GoFundMe read. "Family and friends are in shock that a vibrant, caring father of 2 could be gone in seconds after trying to help someone he'd known for years."