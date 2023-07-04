article

A search is underway for a California man who went missing while hiking with a group in Yosemite National Park, park officials announced.

Hayden Klemenok was backpacking with others at Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday. At approximately 2 p.m., he entered Chilnualna Creek near a trail junction, park officials said on Facebook.

He was wearing a tan, brimmed hat, white sunglasses, red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks, and white Adidas shoes, Yosemite officials said.

Park officials are asking for anyone who had seen Klemenok, or who had been hiking off-trail near the waterfall on or after July 2, to come forward and help narrow the search.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Klemenok grew up in the Bay Area, played baseball at Santa Rosa Junior College and got his bachelor's degree from San Diego State University. He works as a financial analyst in San Diego, his profile says.

Hayden T. Klemenok (KTVU FOX 2)

Anyone with information can email YOSE_Desk_Officer@nps.gov or call Yosemite National Park Dispatch at 209-379-1992.