Man held after shooting at San Jose police

A suspect was arrested Friday after he opened fire on police and then barricaded himself inside his home in east San Jose, police said.

Suliasi Kaho, 27, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer.

It began just before 4:30 a.m. when many people called 911 to say that they saw someone firing a gun near Duffy and Lynette in east San Jose.

"Officers arrived. The individual was not out in the street when they arrived," said Sgt. Christian Camarillo, a San Jose police spokesman.

But that quickly changed.

"They observed a male approach the area. The male raised what appeared to be a firearm. It was dark so they were able to see a muzzle flash," Camarillo said.

The officers took cover.

"Officers were not able to return fire. It happened very quickly," Camarillo said.

The shooter slipped away.

But after the MERGE or SWAT team and other officers converged on scene, they tracked Kaho down his home nearby, police said.

Negotiators contacted him and urged him to give up.

Kaho surrendered about four hours later.

"We're just thankful that it ended peacefully," Camarillo said, adding it could have been far worse,

"I want to emphasize, too, that we are lucky that our officers were not hit. This guy obviously had a firearm, fired multiple rounds," he said.