Man hospitalized after attempting to rescue child from water at Santa Cruz beach

Multiple agencies were dispatched to a beach in Santa Cruz County on Monday evening after two men entered the water to rescue a child, Cal Fire said on Twitter.

Crews were sent to Panther State Beach just after 6 p.m. on a report of a 12-year-old child in the water who was unable to get out.

Two men went into the water and the child was rescued, Cal Fire said.

One man got out of the water on his own, uninjured, but the second man had to be taken to the shore by an off-duty sheriff's deputy. CPR was initiated on the man and he was boarded onto a California Highway Patrol helicopter and taken to the hospital. His current condition has not been released

The Santa Cruz Fire Department also assisted in the rescue and California State Parks of Santa Cruz is investigating.