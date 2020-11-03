Man hospitalized in Tenderloin shooting, person detained

article

San Francisco Police Department have have detained at least one person in a shooting in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The shooting occured on Larkin Street between Turk and Eddy streets. Police tweeted preliminary information about the shooting at 8:50 p.m. and said it had just occured.

Officers said they heard multiple gunshots and rushed to the scene. There they found a man who was injured with a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. His condition is not known.

Police said a firearm has been recovered. It was not clear if the person detained was a suspect or if they will be arrested.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

Tip line (415)575-5444.