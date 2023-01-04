Man incarcerated in Martinez jail tests positive for COVID, dies

The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has announced an in-custody death that occurred at the Martinez Detention Facility.

The man, who is not being identified at this time, tested positive for COVID-19 during his intake on New Year's Eve and was subsequently placed in a quarantine cell, the sheriff said.

Officials said he had been screened by County Health Services and cleared for incarceration by medical staff.

On Tuesday at approximately 1:22 p.m., deputies conducted a room check and observed "no movement" from the man. Life-saving measures were reportedly undertaken but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no immediate signs of trauma or anything suspicious, the sheriff claims.

Both the sheriff and the District Attorney's Office are investigating his death.

The man was arrested in Antioch on Dec. 31 on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery, the sheriff said.