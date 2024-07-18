Man rescued from water after jumping from Bay Bridge following rollover crash

article

A man jumped off the Bay Bridge and into the water after a crash involving an overturned SUV Thursday afternoon, causing a significant traffic delay.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened eastbound I-80 east of Treasure Island Road in San Francisco around 2:17 p.m. It's unclear what prompted the man to jump off the Bay Bridge.

According to CHP, the vehicle rolled over after a traffic accident. The man fled on foot and jumped off the side of the bridge where the fall wasn't very perilous.

Reportedly, the man started to swim before the U.S. Coast Guard retrieved him. It's unclear what injuries the man may have from jumping into the water.

The Coast Guard carried out the search and rescue and retrieved a man who said he might have some broken bones, Kendall said. Custody was transferred over to San Francisco Fire, which took the man to Yerba Buena Island where an ambulance was waiting, a spokesperson for San Francisco fire said.

Investigators are still looking into why the man jumped but do not believe he was being pursued by police.

All lanes are open with residual delays.

"We don't know what the circumstances are that caused all that," said CHP.

Bay City News contributed to this report.