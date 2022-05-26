Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said.

The man was killed Thursday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas.

Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when they got there, they found him suffering from wounds. They tried to save him, Keas said, but could not.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.