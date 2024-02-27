Man killed in hit-and-run in San Francisco's Excelsior neighborhood

A man died in a hit-and-run on Monday when crossing a road in San Francisco's Excelsior neighborhood. Safety advocates say this crosswalk has been a problem for years.

Walk San Francisco officials said that a 76-year-old man was trying to cross Alemeny Boulevard on Sunday when he was struck. He died the following morning. Police are still searching for the driver who hit him.

Advocacy groups including Walk San Francisco and San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets say that Alemany Boulevard is on what's called the "high injury network".

A total of 12% of city streets are part of this network, and the groups say that 68% of crashes happen on those streets

Alemany runs close to San Francisco's 280 freeway, and the groups say that the 35 mph speed limit and lack of a traffic light at the intersection leave drivers and pedestrians vulnerable to accidents.

Advocates say reducing the speed limit to 25 mph can limit injuries in case of a crash, because at that speed there's a less than a 1 in 4 chance a person will die or be left severely injured.

Next month will mark the 10-year anniversary of the start of SF's Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eradicate roadway deaths in the city. Advocates say that though the city has made strides, more needs to be done

Walk San Francisco is calling on the SFMTA "to immediately reduce speed limits on Alemany Boulevard to 30 mph within their authority with the passage of state law AB 43."

The group said that they want any high-injury street in San Francisco with speed limits of 35 mph or higher to be lowered immediately, too.

Walk SF says three pedestrians have died on San Francisco's streets this year.

Last month, a 72-year-old man was killed near Fulton. A hit-and-run earlier this month took the life of 32-year-old David Bridges Jr. at 6th and Bryant. Authorities are still searching for the driver who hit him.