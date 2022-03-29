Man killed in hit-and-run was intentionally struck, Richmond police say

article

A fatal hit-and-run in Richmond last week has now turned into a homicide investigation, as police said they now had evidence to believe it was an intentional act.

The incident happened on Monday, March 21 around 10:10 p.m. in the area of South 8th Street and Hoffman Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene on a report of an unconscious man on the road. Officers arrived and pronounced him dead a short time later.

"Officers determined that a victim had been hit by a vehicle however, were unable to locate any witnesses or involved parties," police said in a patrol activity report.

In the course of the investigation, police said they came upon new evidence from surveillance videos that led them to believe the victim was intentionally struck.

On Thursday, the vehicle believed to be driven by the suspect was located on the other side of town, investigators told KTVU. They described it as a 1990’s Dodge van.

Police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Raul Lopez Jr., of Richmond.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Detective Mike Sagan with Richmond Police Department's homicide unit at 510-620-6622. People can also submit tips anonymously by calling 510-307-8177.