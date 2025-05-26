Man pepper sprayed, robbed in Berkeley; suspects at large

article

A man was pepper sprayed and robbed in Berkeley on Monday afternoon, and police are searching for the three suspects who assaulted and stole from him.

The three suspects met with the victim about 5 p.m. near the University of California, Berkeley Environment, Health & Safety Hazardous Materials Facility located on Frank Schlessinger Way "to purchase several watches," according to University of California police.

The three suspects pepper sprayed the man, took the watches and fled westbound on Frank Schlessinger Way, police said. Officers with the UCPD and BART Police Department searched for the robbers, but could not find them in the area.

Police are investigating the robbery, and the suspects are still at large. No description of the robbers was provided.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact the UCPD at 510-642-6760.

The Source: University of California Police Department



