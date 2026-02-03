Man pleads not guilty to deadly San Francisco shooting

article

A 38-year-old man pleaded not guilty in court to charges related to a deadly shooting that occurred in San Francisco in January.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that Evan Abel Perez-Villanueva was arraigned in court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to one count of murder with an allegation that he personally used a firearm in the Jan. 15 killing.

The backstory:

San Francisco Police Department officers responded that day to the intersection of 16th Street and San Bruno Avenue in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood on reports of the shooting and found the victim down in the middle of the street.

The victim died of their injury, and their name was not released.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said police recovered surveillance video from the area that allegedly showed Perez-Villanueva shooting the victim before fleeing the scene.

What's next:

Perez-Villanueva is being held in jail without bail, and he is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11 for a preliminary hearing.

An investigation into the case is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.