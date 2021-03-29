Man rescued after falling into bay waters in San Francisco

San Francisco firefighters rescued a man Monday morning after he fell into the frigid bay waters near the Ferry Building, fire officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the area along the city's eastern waterfront, between the Ferry Building and Pier 1 at about 7 a.m. on reports that a man had fallen into the water.

San Francisco police and California Highway Patrol officers also arrived to help in the rescue effort. Officers were able to pull the man to nearby rocks using a lanyard.

Fire crews reached him using a boat and successfully brought him to land, according to fire officials. Medics at the scene were evaluating the victim. His condition wasn't immediately clear.

KTVU contributed to this story.