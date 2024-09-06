Man running from San Francisco to New York City to support Veterans

Nels Matson of Florida is gearing up for a cross-country trek, from San Francisco to New York City, to attempt a world record run across America, which may remind you of the iconic movie "Forrest Gump."

"There’s no fun in this," Matson told KTVU while resting in Redwood City before his epic journey. "It’s chosen suffering."

The 41-year-old ultra-endurance athlete whose day job is as an accountant has already crunched the numbers on the more than 3,000-mile path ahead, rain or shine.

"I ran a 65-mile training day during Tropical Storm Debbie," said Matson "We keep going."

Each step Matson takes will be in memory of family friend and Navy SEAL Chris Campbell, one of 38 U.S. service members and allies killed in a 2011 Chinook helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

Campbell’s combat boots will be along for the trip.

"They found a note with his will that said he wanted one hundred thousand people to donate to Wounded Warrior Project," said Cindy Campbell, Chris Campbell’s sister.

Matson’s goal is to raise more than $300,000 along his journey, or $100 per mile, all for the Wounded Warrior Project, which supports Veterans like Andrew Coughlan who battles PTSD.

"After I returned home from Iraq, you know, when I came home, I really, I lost my purpose," Coughland told KTVU. "And Wounded Warrior program helped provide all the programs and services that I need to help me regain my purpose."

Matson’s road crew will follow him in an RV and make sure he gets all the food and rest he needs to fuel his average run time of 15 hours a day.

"I get the opportunity to run across the country because of a lot of, I mean this awesome country, because of a lot of sacrifices from brave men and women that served our country," said Matson.

Matson, who describes himself as more like a tortoise than a hare when it comes to the road ahead, has to reach his destination in less than 42 days, 6 hours, and 30 minutes, in order to break the current record.

He will be running all the way from San Francisco City Hall to New York City Hall starting Sunday morning.

He is mostly looking forward to the interesting people he will meet along the way.

You can run with him virtually by signing up on the Project Campbell's Call website and logging your miles.

You can also donate to the cause.