Man seen riding in the back seat of Tesla with no driver on Bay Area roads

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a man who appears to have been riding alone in the backseat of his Tesla while the car drove itself around automatically on Bay Area roads.

On Saturday, the CHP posted two photos on its Facebook page that show the unidentified man in the back seat of the car and what looks like an empty driver's seat.

"The CHP received a report of the incident as third-hand information, and it is under investigation," CHP officials wrote in a post that accompanied the photos.

On Monday, KTVU obtained video of what appears to be a man riding in the backseat of a Tesla with no driver.

The video, taken in Oakland, was shared by the person behind the @paressadalycity Instagram account.

It is not clear when the video was taken. It is nearly identical to the images CHP shared of the passenger with a white baseball cap.

The passenger waves as he's being filmed.

KTVU contributed to this report.