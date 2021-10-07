Man shot and killed by FBI in Oakland allegedly drew a gun, agents say

A man shot and killed by the FBI last month in Oakland was wanted on several warrants, two of which were out of the Hayward Municipal Court, the FBI said Wednesday.

Michael Jonathan Cortez was killed by an FBI agent Sept. 13, in the 2500 block of Fruitvale Avenue after the agent confronted Cortez to arrest him, according to the FBI.

Cortez allegedly drew a gun, FBI officials said.

Cortez was taken to a hospital after the shooting and he died there, the FBI said.

The FBI agent who shot Cortez was working as a deputized member of a U.S. Marshal's Service task force. The name of the agent who shot Cortez will not be released, according to FBI policy, FBI officials said. The agent's actions are under internal review.

The FBI in San Francisco referred questions about what Cortez was wanted for to the U.S. Marshal's Service.

The FBI alleged Cortez was a convicted felon and had a violent history.

FBI agents at the scene of the shooting recovered an illegal gun, an illegal magazine and other gun parts, FBI officials said.

A GoFundMe page set up by Cortez's sister Marilyn Cortez to raise money for the Cortez family, which includes three children Michael Jonathan Cortez fathered, said, "He was an amazing father, son, brother and friend."

Everyone loved him, she said.

"He would put a smile on your face as he walked through a room," Marilyn Cortez said.

"He was quite the charmer to most," she said. "He had such a loving generous heart. We had faith that Jonathan would find his place in the world to shine and be happy."

"Jonathan was a person who loved going out eating," she said.

"He loved his seafood and riding his motorcycle," Marilyn Cortez said. "He also loved going to the casino."

She added, "One bullet took his life."

She said she never thought she would be asking God why God chose to take her brother so early.

"I am heart broken," she said. "I can't bare the pain nor the thought that Jonathan will not be here with us anymore."

The family had raised $17,100 of a $50,000 goal as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.