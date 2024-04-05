Man shot dead in Mission District daytime shooting

A man has died after being shot dead in San Francisco's Mission District, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Mission Street shortly before 1:40 p.m. Friday.

No one has been arrested for the shooting so far.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics also responded to the scene.

Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene. SFPD's homicide unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip at TIP411 beginning the message with SFPD.