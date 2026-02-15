Man shot inside San Jose club

article

A man was shot and injured in a San Jose nightclub early on Sunday morning.

San Jose Police Department officers were called just after 12:45 a.m. to the club in the 90 block of South Second Street on reports of the shooting and found the victim injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of what was determined to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The SJPD said a suspect was detained and arrested at the scene, but a possible motive was not released.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.