Man shot inside San Jose club
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man was shot and injured in a San Jose nightclub early on Sunday morning.
San Jose Police Department officers were called just after 12:45 a.m. to the club in the 90 block of South Second Street on reports of the shooting and found the victim injured at the scene, according to a department statement.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of what was determined to be a non-life-threatening injury.
The SJPD said a suspect was detained and arrested at the scene, but a possible motive was not released.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The Source: San Jose Police Department