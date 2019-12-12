Man shot three times while confronting intruder in Santa Rosa

article

A man was shot three times at his home early Thursday morning while confronting an intruder, authorities said.

At approximately 4:05 a.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the area of Dutton Av and W 3rd St for a victim with a gunshot wound.

Responding officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

Investigators said the man and his girlfriend woke up after hearing noise coming from the balcony of their second-floor apartment unit.

The man armed himself and went to see what the disturbance was, officers said. The man went out to the balcony area where he found an intruder. Authorities said the man and suspect exchanged gunfire. It's unclear how many rounds were fired, but the victim was hit three times.

The suspect escaped and got into a pickup tuck in the parking lot. Police don't know if the suspect, who remains at large, was shot during the confrontation.

Based on evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the suspect was trying to break into the apartment. It hasn't been determined whether the suspect acted alone or had an accomplice.