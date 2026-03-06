Man stabbed in back in SF’s Chinatown, suspect arrested

The Brief San Francisco police on Thursday arrested a man who injured another man in an unprovoked stabbing in the city’s Chinatown. Surveillance video from the area depicts the victim waiting at an intersection as a man walks up the sidewalk behind him before stabbing him in the back. The suspect was arrested, but his identity and the charges he is facing are pending.



What we know:

San Francisco Police Department officers were called just before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday to the area of Stockton and Sacramento streets on reports of the stabbing and found the victim with a life-threatening injury at the scene, according to a department statement.

Surveillance video from the area depicts the victim waiting at a corner to cross the street as a man dressed in black walks up the sidewalk behind him.

The suspect then pulls out a knife and appears to stab the victim once in the back before quickly crossing the street and leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

San Francisco Sheriff's Office deputies that were in the area found "a possible suspect" near the 600 block of Powell Street, about three blocks away from the scene of the stabbing, and detained him until the SFPD developed probable cause to arrest the suspect.

What we don't know:

His identity and the charges he is facing are pending, the SFPD said.