Man stabbed Monday afternoon in downtown San Francisco, suspect flees

A man is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed Monday in downtown San Francisco.

San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to the 600 block of Market Street at around 3:55 p.m. There, they located the victim suffering from a stab wound. Police said officers rendered aid medics transported the victim to a local hospital for his injuries.

SFPD said the suspect fled before officers arrived.

No suspect description was available. The victim has not been identified.

It is not clear what led to the man being stabbed.

This part of downtown along Market Street near 2nd street is full of office buildings and businesses. However, much has been made about how empty SF's downtown has been since re-emerging from the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and the city's lagging return to office work compared to other cities.

The mayor is facing the narrative that crime in San Francisco is out of control and that some parts are dangerous. But she's also looking at ways to re-imagine SF's downtown corridor and has tried to lure small business to the area with attractive incentives.

Just last night, a man opened fire on the streets of the Tenderloin before midnight, sending bystanders scrambling for their lives. The incident was captured on video.