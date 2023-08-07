Tenderloin shooting caught on video

A shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin was caught on video, showing a man firing shots and onlookers scrambling for cover.

Surveillance video shows a man opening fire at Hyde and Ellis streets at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday.

He is seen walking near the corner before he reacts to something - and then pulls out a gun and starts firing. Bystanders duck and run for safety.

"They don't have any type of morals or standards these days. They just do anything they want in the street," said Christopher Anderson, who is homeless, after KTVU showed him the video.

After the initial shots, the gunman continues to fire more shots before stopping and running off.

San Francisco police responded to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found spent shell casings, but no victims.

Surveillance video on a nearby building captured the incident. The video was posted on the social media platform – X by Tenderloin tube and was reposted by the San Francisco sheriff's union.

"It's just crazy it happens out here in the community that we live in, because the children and women out here, you know what I mean?" Anderson said.

Another resident, who wished only to be identified as Sunshine said, "I'm not surprised. It happens like weekly on my street."

She added, "I think it's the same thing you see in LA, you know, Skid Row. It's like mini-Skid Row here."

Johnny Souvannarath, also a Tenderloin resident, said, "Drug dealing a lot around here. Used to be a lot around here, then it moved up there."

Asked what should be done, Souvannarath said, "The SFPD - more SFPD patrolling around."

But besides SFPD, federal authorities have also been paying close attention to violence in the Tenderloin. Surveillance video captured Urban Alchemy worker Darnell Houston firing a gun near Hyde and Golden Gate. He was charged in federal court and got probation after arguing it was self-defense.

"The feds have more power when it comes to things like ammunition and guns and things they can do to make it happen," Anderson said.

