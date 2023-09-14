Man stabbed multiple times outside ATM lobby of Berkeley bank

Berkeley police on Thursday were called to investigate a violent scene in the ATM lobby of a bank downtown where a man was stabbed.

Police said the man was stabbed about 3 a.m. outside the lobby of the Chase Bank on Durant and Shattuck avenues downtown.

He then made his way into the lobby to call 911, police said.

The bank is on the ground floor of an apartment complex.

Video at the scene showed the man lying on the ground, with blood smeared on the floor.

Police said the man went to Highland Hospital. He had been stabbed multiple times.

A neighbor told KTVU they think they know who the 50s-something man is.

The neighbor said he has some sort of mental disability and sleeps in the lobby regularly, where he often charges his cell phone and keeps warm.