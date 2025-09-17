Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed outside Daly City BART station

September 17, 2025
Daly City
Still image courtesy Citizen app of a BART stabbing outside the Daly City station. 

DALY CITY, Calif. - BART officials say a man was stabbed on Wednesday afternoon outside the Daly City station near the bus zone. 

BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said a man was taken to a local hospital. The stabbing happened at 3:20 p.m. The condition of the victim was not known. 

BART police are investigating the incident. They did not have any suspect information. It does not appear a suspect is in custody. 

Trains did not make normal stops at the station for about 25 minutes, officials said.  

The transit agency indicated at 3:45, that there were 10-minute delays in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa directions as a result of the stabbing.

Just one day earlier, a 15-year-old was shot and injured aboard a BART train that was approaching Oakland's Fruitvale station. BART said that the victim and the shooter knew one another. The victim is expected to survive. There have been no arrests in this shooting. 

