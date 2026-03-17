Man struck, killed by car in San Jose

article

The Brief San Jose Police Department officers were called about 9:45 p.m. on Monday to the area of Almaden Expressway and San Jose Avenue on reports of the crash. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds. The death marks San Jose’s sixth fatal collision, sixth traffic death and fourth pedestrian death of 2026.



A man was struck and killed by a car in San Jose on Monday night.

What we know:

San Jose Police Department officers were called about 9:45 p.m. on Monday to the area of Almaden Expressway and San Jose Avenue on reports of the crash and found the pedestrian injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds. His name was not released.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed a 2007 grey Dodge SUV was traveling southbound on Almaden Expressway when it struck the man, who was south of the intersection and outside of any marked crosswalk.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and cooperated with an investigation into the collision.

The death marks San Jose’s sixth fatal collision, sixth traffic death and fourth pedestrian death of 2026.