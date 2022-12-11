Man wearing stolen CHP badge crashes car, fires gun into air, sheriff says

article

A Richmond man crashed his car Thursday night in Santa Rosa, and reportedly acted like he was a cop when officers arrived.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue around 11:07 p.m. after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots and seeing a car stuck in the mud. They found Elmer Rodriguez Monterrosa, 49, standing near the car.

Monterrosa showed signs he was drunk, they said, and had a California Highway Patrol badge hanging around his neck on a chain. The suspect allegedly told the deputy that he was a police officer.

The responding deputy realized that Monterrosa was not a police officer and that the badge around his neck was stolen, officials said.

A handgun and spent shell casings were found near the car, officials said. A box of ammunition and magazines were also found inside the vehicle, they said.

CHP responded and conducted a DUI investigation.

Monterrosa was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of stolen property, and the following misdemeanor charges: impersonating a police officer, carrying a loaded handgun in public, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

His bail was set at $20,000.00.