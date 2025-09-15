Man who allegedly stabbed father near SF elementary school charged with murder, child endangerment

The Brief Daniel Patrick Rodriguez will face murder and child endangerment charges for allegedly fatally stabbing Robert Byrd. Byrd picked up his 8-year-old son from Commodore Sloat Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon before allegedly getting into a fight with Rodriguez. Rodriguez will be arraigned in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



Daniel Patrick Rodriguez – the man who allegedly fatally stabbed Robert Byrd while the latter was walking near an elementary school with his young son – will face murder and child endangerment charges for his purported role in the killing.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced at a press conference on Monday afternoon that her office filed the charges against Rodriguez, and that he will be arraigned in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

What happened

Byrd, 35, had just picked up his 8-year-old son from Commodore Sloat Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon and was crossing the street with his child when he got into an unspecified altercation with a suspect who was later identified as Rodriguez, 42.

The SFDA and San Francisco Police Department did not elaborate on the nature of the altercation, but said Byrd was stabbed and later died at a hospital.

Rodriguez was arrested in the Yosemite area on suspicion of Byrd’s killing within 48 hours of the altercation, Jenkins said.

"Of course we are all mourning for this child who was present during this incident, and want to make sure we deliver justice for this family and, quite honestly, their community," Jenkins said.

Jenkins added her office is seeking to have Rodriguez – who is currently in custody – detained in jail without bail due to the alleged crime indicating that "he presents a danger to the public." She said the court will make a decision on Rodriguez’s bail during his Tuesday afternoon arraignment.

Help for the family

The Commodore Sloat Elementary School Parents’ Club Organization established a GoFundMe campaign on Saturday in order to help Byrd’s family cover funeral costs and to provide financial support.

The fundraiser has gathered more than $63,000 as of Monday afternoon.