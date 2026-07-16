Man who allegedly tortured, killed kitten arrested after fleeing from SF police onto hotel roof

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A Nevada man was arrested on Tuesday after fleeing onto the rooftop of a San Francisco hotel from police who were trying to arrest him for allegedly torturing and killing a kitten two weeks prior.

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department was alerted on July 2 by San Francisco Animal Care and Control (SFACC) that, the day before at about 2 a.m., a man entered the ATM area of a bank in the 1800 block of Market Street with a small kitten and "proceeded to violently torture the animal to death" before leaving the area with the animal’s body, according to the SFPD.

The police department assisted the SFACC with an investigation, and authorities identified the suspect as 33-year-old William Ohlson of Reno, Nevada and discovered he was staying at a hotel in the 100 block of Fell Street in San Francisco.

The arrest:

Police served a search warrant at the hotel on Tuesday, and were told by a drone operator assisting in the operations that Ohlson had fled onto the roof of the building, the SFPD said.

"SFPD officers requested the assistance of the San Francisco Fire Department due to the suspect’s location, and members of the SFFD responded with a truck and ladder to assist SFPD in safely apprehending Ohlson on the roof," the SFPD said.

The police and fire departments worked together to bring Ohlson into custody, and he was booked into jail on suspicion of animal abuse and resisting arrest.